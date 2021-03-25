Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Agree to Buyout

San Antonio Spurs are proceeding to buy out LaMarcus Aldridge in which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports.

San Antonio Spurs are proceeding to buy out LaMarcus Aldridge in which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2021

Source: Chirs Haynes on Twitter

The Spurs have bought out LaMarcus Aldridge, released him and he will now be a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/i6d5mundI2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter