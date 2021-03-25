Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Agree to Buyout

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

San Antonio Spurs are proceeding to buy out LaMarcus Aldridge in which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Chirs Haynes on Twitter

The Spurs have bought out LaMarcus Aldridge, released him and he will now be a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Rockets Trade Victor Oladipo to HEAT

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Hawks

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Clippers are finalizing a deal to acquire Rajon Rondo from Atlanta for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, sources tell me and @sam_amick.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Celtics Trade Daniel Theis to Bulls

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Boston is trading center Daniel Theis to Chicago, sources tell ESPN.


Mo Wagner goes to the Celtics, per sources.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now