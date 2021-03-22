Headlines
Sources: LaMelo Ball Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Fractured Right Wrist
Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He’s seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.
Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He’s seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Headlines
Sources: LeBron James Out Indefinitely with High-Ankle Sprain
High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN.
High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: HEAT, Clippers, 76ers Interested in Kyle Lowry
League sources say the [Miami] HEAT are pursuing a deal for [Toronto] Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry harder than anyone, though the [Los Angeles] Clippers and [Philadelphia] 76ers retain interest.
Lowry recently said he wants to retire with the Raptors even if he needs to sign a one-day contract. But if he gets dealt, league sources say his preferred destination is Miami because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Headlines
Sources: Bulls, Hawks Interested in Lonzo Ball
There’s skepticism around the league that the [New Orleans] Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the [Chicago] Bulls and [Atlanta] Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer