Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Lance Stephenson, Pacers ‘in strong talks’ on Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Lance Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No agreement or decision is finalized. Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Jontay Porter, Grizzlies Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed forward/center Jontay Porter. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Porter (6-10, 236) appeared in all 33 games (seven starts) during the 2017-18 season as a freshman at the University of Missouri and averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.67 blocks in 24.5 minutes. The younger brother of college teammate and current Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Porter shot 43.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three-point range and 75.0 percent from the free throw line.

Porter was sidelined during his 2018-19 sophomore campaign after suffering a season-ending knee injury during a preseason scrimmage. The 20-year-old Columbia, Missouri native went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Source: Memphis Grizzlies

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Kenny Atkinson, Nets Mutually Part Ways

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

The Nets are mutually parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Malcolm Brogdon Week-to-Week with Left Quad Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a torn left rectus femoris. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.

His status is listed as week-to-week.

Source: Indiana Pacers

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now