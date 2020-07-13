Headlines
Sources: Lance Thomas, Nets Nearing Deal
The Nets are close to a deal with ex-Knick Lance Thomas, per SNY sources. Brooklyn currently has 13 players on its roster, including recent additions of Jamal Crawford, Michael Beasley and Donta Hall.
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 12, 2020
Source: Ian Begley on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rajon Rondo Suffers ‘significant’ Hand Injury
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a “significant” hand injury during practice on Sunday evening, sources told me and @malika_andrews. Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 13, 2020
Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Michael Beasley, Nets ‘moving toward’ Deal
Michael Beasley is moving toward a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Jamal Crawford, Nets Agree to Deal
Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
