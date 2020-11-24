Connect with us

Sources: Langston Galloway, Suns Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

Langston Galloway and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype.

Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Source: DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Headlines

Tommy Sheppard: ‘No plans’ for Wizards to Trade John Wall

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said Washington has no plans to trade John Wall. He said he was with Wall this morning when the point guard was working out. Sheppard said Wall and Beal have a new chapter ahead of them to work together coming off Wall’s injury.

Source: Ohm Youngmisuk on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Marc Gasol, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent Marc Gasol has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

