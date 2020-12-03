Connect with us

Sources: LeBron James, Lakers Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

10 hours ago

on

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

Basketball Insiders

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Kemba Walker Out Until January Due to Knee Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Following consultation with multiple specialists in early October, Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee, and was put on a 12-week strengthening program to prepare for the upcoming season. He is expected to return to on-court activities in early December, and a further update regarding his game availability will be provided during the first week of January.

Source: Boston Celtics

Headlines

Sources: Reggie Jackson to Re-Sign with Clippers

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Free agent guard Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jackson is expected to play a prominent role in the Clippers backcourt rotation.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

