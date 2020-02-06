Headlines
Sources: Magic Acquire James Ennis For Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia has traded James Ennis to Magic for a second-round pick, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Sources: Clippers, Knicks, Wizards Agree to Three-Team Trade
The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Sources: Wizards Trying to Acquire Jerome Robinson
As at @realtuffjuice noted, Washington Wizards trying to acquire guard Jerome Robinson from the Clippers, source confirmed. Trying to work out money issues.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 6, 2020

Sources: Nuggets, Wizards Agree To Jordan McRae-Shabazz Napier Swap
The #Wizards are trading Jordan McRae to the Denver Nuggets for Shabazz Napier, the Post has learned.
— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 6, 2020
