Sources: Magic Acquire James Ennis For Second-Round Pick

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter