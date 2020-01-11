Headlines
Sources: Magic Apply for Two Disabled Player Exceptions
The Orlando Magic have applied for two Disabled Player Exceptions — for Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu — with the NBA that would project season-ending losses, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
The Orlando Magic have applied for two Disabled Player Exceptions — for Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu — with the NBA that would project season-ending losses, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Anthony Davis Declined Extension Offer from Lakers
The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but they were informed that he will be bypassing an in-season extension in favor of entering unrestricted free agency in July, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The decision was made out of salary-cap implications and because Davis wants to solely focus on this season, sources said.
Davis holds a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season that he is expected to decline in order to hit the open market, sources said.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports
Headlines
Report: Blake Griffin Out Indefinitely after Left Knee Surgery
The Detroit Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee.
Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period and there is no timetable set for his return. The six-time NBA All-Star has missed 19 games this season.
Source: Detroit Pistons
Headlines
Sources: Warriors Waive Marquese Chriss, Promote Damion Lee
Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.
Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020
G Damion Lee and the Warriors are working to finalize a multi-year deal that includes partial guarantees in future seasons, league sources tell ESPN. Lee had been on a two-way contract and Golden State cleared roster spot to keep him.
G Damion Lee and the Warriors are working to finalize a multi-year deal that includes partial guarantees in future seasons, league sources tell ESPN. Lee had been on a two-way contract and Golden State cleared roster spot to keep him.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter