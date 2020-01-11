Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Magic Apply for Two Disabled Player Exceptions

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

The Orlando Magic have applied for two Disabled Player Exceptions — for Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu — with the NBA that would project season-ending losses, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Anthony Davis Declined Extension Offer from Lakers

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but they were informed that he will be bypassing an in-season extension in favor of entering unrestricted free agency in July, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The decision was made out of salary-cap implications and because Davis wants to solely focus on this season, sources said.

Davis holds a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season that he is expected to decline in order to hit the open market, sources said.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Blake Griffin Out Indefinitely after Left Knee Surgery

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The Detroit Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee.

Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period and there is no timetable set for his return. The six-time NBA All-Star has missed 19 games this season.

Source: Detroit Pistons

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Warriors Waive Marquese Chriss, Promote Damion Lee

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.

G Damion Lee and the Warriors are working to finalize a multi-year deal that includes partial guarantees in future seasons, league sources tell ESPN. Lee had been on a two-way contract and Golden State cleared roster spot to keep him.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now