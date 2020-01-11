Sources: Magic Apply for Two Disabled Player Exceptions

The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but they were informed that he will be bypassing an in-season extension in favor of entering unrestricted free agency in July, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The decision was made out of salary-cap implications and because Davis wants to solely focus on this season, sources said.

Davis holds a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season that he is expected to decline in order to hit the open market, sources said.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports