Sources: Magic Granted Disabled Player Exception for Al-Farouq Aminu

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and multiple teams with championship aspirations have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Clippers have checked in on Rose as well, but it was more of a common exploratory talk, sources said.

The Lakers and Sixers are in search of point guard assistance for the stretch run, sources said.

Rose, 31, is garnering considerable interest that wasn’t there when he was a free agent last summer. He has been the Pistons’ most consistent offensive weapon this season and his play has thrust him into consideration for the All-Star Game, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago next month.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports