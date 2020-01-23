Headlines
Sources: Magic Granted Disabled Player Exception for Al-Farouq Aminu
Reporting from @ShamsCharania: The NBA has granted the Orlando Magic’s request for a disabled player exception for Al-Farouq Aminu, who is recovering from meniscus surgery. (Keep in mind that a DPE is not the same as a medical hardship exception.)
— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 22, 2020
Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter
Sources: 76ers, Lakers, Others Interested in Derrick Rose
The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and multiple teams with championship aspirations have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The Clippers have checked in on Rose as well, but it was more of a common exploratory talk, sources said.
The Lakers and Sixers are in search of point guard assistance for the stretch run, sources said.
Rose, 31, is garnering considerable interest that wasn’t there when he was a free agent last summer. He has been the Pistons’ most consistent offensive weapon this season and his play has thrust him into consideration for the All-Star Game, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago next month.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports
Sources: Trail Blazers, Kings Complete Five-Player Trade
Portland has traded Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two second- round picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Kings Still Hoping to Trade Dewayne Dedmon
Kings continue to search for an avenue to unload center Dewayne Dedmon, who’s in the first season of a three-year, $40M contract. Dedmon, fined for publicly requesting a trade, is averaging 13.8 minutes in 26 games.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter