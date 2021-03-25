Sources: Magic Listening to Offers on Nikola Vucevic

Sources: Orlando continues to listen to offers on All-Star Nikola Vucevic, but it would take a substantial package to pry him. As the Magic drill down on Aaron Gordon trades, an additional move w/ Vucevic for assets would set franchise toward more substantial long-term retooling.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

