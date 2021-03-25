Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Orlando is trading Nikola Vucevic Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago, sources tell ESPN.


Bulls are sending Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks to the Magic, per sources.


Here’s the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Thunder Trade Terrance Ferguson to Knicks

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Raptors Trade Norman Powell to Trail Blazers

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Thunder Trade George Hill to 76ers

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Philadelphia is acquiring OKC’s George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now