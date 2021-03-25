Sources: Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

Orlando is trading Nikola Vucevic Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago, sources tell ESPN.

Orlando is trading Nikola Vucevic Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021



Bulls are sending Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks to the Magic, per sources. https://t.co/MNvJ8GmfeL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021



Here’s the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

