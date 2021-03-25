Headlines
Sources: Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls
Orlando is trading Nikola Vucevic Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago, sources tell ESPN.
Orlando is trading Nikola Vucevic Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Bulls are sending Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks to the Magic, per sources.
Bulls are sending Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks to the Magic, per sources. https://t.co/MNvJ8GmfeL
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Here’s the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck.
Here’s the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Thunder Trade Terrance Ferguson to Knicks
Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources.
Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources. https://t.co/NU3JgmUV0k
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Raptors Trade Norman Powell to Trail Blazers
Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN.
Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Thunder Trade George Hill to 76ers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Philadelphia is acquiring OKC’s George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal.
Philadelphia is acquiring OKC’s George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter