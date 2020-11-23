Connect with us

Sources: Marc Gasol, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Free agent Marc Gasol has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Jayson Tatum, Celtics Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195M extension with the Celtics, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN. Story soon.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks Agree to Offer Sheet

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Atlanta is submitting an offer sheet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, source tells @TheAthletic.


Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say

The deal, I’m told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent

The Kings will have 48 hours to match

Source: Sam Amick and Marc Stein on Twitter

