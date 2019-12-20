Connect with us

Sources: Marc Gasol Out ‘period of weeks’ with Left Hamstring Injury

7 hours ago

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will miss a period of weeks with a left hamstring injury, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Indefinitely with Groin Injury

7 hours ago

December 19, 2019

With 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin after an awkward landing. He was evaluated Thursday and will be listed as out indefinitely.

Source: Toronto Raptors

Sources: Timberwolves, Several Teams Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.

7 hours ago

December 19, 2019

Several teams in touch recently with the Knicks are under the impression that they’re open to moving one of their point guards.

But the point guard factor is noteworthy because several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, are interested in trading for Dennis Smith Jr., per SNY sources.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv

Report: James Wiseman to Leave NCAA, Prepare for NBA Draft

7 hours ago

December 19, 2019

Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis has left the university, will sign with an agent and begin preparing for 2020 NBA draft.


James Wiseman began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about decision to leave school and sign with an agent. Penny Hardaway pushed hard and attempted to keep his star recruit. After 12-game suspension and $11,500 charity fee discipline, Wiseman is gone from NCAA.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

