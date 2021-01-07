Sources: Markelle Fultz Out for Season with Torn Left ACL

Markelle Fultz has torn the ACL in his left knee and will be out for the season, according to a team official. Awful news for the Magic.

Markelle Fultz has torn the ACL in his left knee and will be out for the season, according to a team official. Awful news for the Magic. — Roy Parry (@osroyparry) January 7, 2021

Source: Roy Parry on Twitter