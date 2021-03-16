Report: Marvin Bagley III Out Indefinitely with Broken Left Hand

The [Orlando] Magic have been open to listening to calls on [Aaron] Gordon, sources said, and Minnesota [Timberwolves] and Portland [Trail Blazers] are among the teams showing interest. Gordon has so far spent his entire seven-year NBA career in Orlando and is under contract through 2022. The 6-foot-9 forward suffered a severe ankle sprain but returned to the lineup following the All-Star break.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic