Report: Marvin Bagley III Out Indefinitely with Broken Left Hand
An X-ray performed at the Spectrum Center this evening confirmed Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III sustained a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during the first half of tonight’s game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will undergo further medical evaluation and an update regarding course of treatment will be provided in the coming days.
Source: Sacramento Kings
Sources: Celtics, HEAT, Trail Blazers Interested in LaMarcus Aldridge if Bought Out
The [San Antonio] Spurs are continuing to explore trades for [LaMarcus] Aldridge, sources said. Should Aldridge receive a buyout, Miami [HEAT], Portland [Trail Blazers] and Boston [Celtics] are expected to be leading suitors. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, is on an expiring $24 million contract.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Timberwolves, Trail Blazers Interested in Aaron Gordon
The [Orlando] Magic have been open to listening to calls on [Aaron] Gordon, sources said, and Minnesota [Timberwolves] and Portland [Trail Blazers] are among the teams showing interest. Gordon has so far spent his entire seven-year NBA career in Orlando and is under contract through 2022. The 6-foot-9 forward suffered a severe ankle sprain but returned to the lineup following the All-Star break.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Joel Embiid Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Left Knee Bone Bruise
76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
