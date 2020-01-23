Sources: Mason Plumlee Out Two-to-Four Weeks with Right Foot Injury

According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team’s thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto [Bogdan] Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento’s front office knows Bogdanovic’s market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.

Source: James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area