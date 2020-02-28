Headlines
Sources: Mavericks Fear Torn Right Labrum for Jalen Brunson
Sources: The Mavs fear backup PG Jalen Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Brunson, a lefty, has been ruled out the remaining two games of this road trip but plans to return at some point and play the remainder of the season. Postseason surgery is a possibility.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 27, 2020
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Kelly Oubre Diagnosed with Torn Right Meniscus
Phoenix Suns swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Oubre Jr. is in the process of seeking a second opinion with a knee specialist, sources said.
The forward sat out Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It is not known when he sustained the injury. The severity of the tear will determine if Oubre is out weeks or for the remainder of the season.
The six-year veteran was enjoying a career year, averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports
Headlines
Sources: Joel Embiid Out One Week with Left Shoulder Sprain
Source: 76ers star Joel Embiid has left shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2020
Source: Testing showed there was no significant structural damage in Embiid’s left shoulder. Embiid’s progress will be symptom-based — with expected re-evaluation in approximately one week.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets to Sign Jeff Green for Rest of Season
Jeff Green officially signing with the Rockets for rest of season, source tells ESPN. Both sides are really happy with the fit.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 25, 2020
Source: Jordan Schultz on Twitter