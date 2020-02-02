Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Mavericks ‘kicked tires’ on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Reporting with @rick_bonnell, Mavericks are mulling whether to add a 3/4 defender. I’m told they have “kicked tires” on Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but purely exploratory at this point. Trade deadline is one week from today.

Source: Brad Townsend on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Kyrie Irving to Undergo MRI on Right Knee

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

[Kyrie] Irving will undergo an MRI on right knee Sunday, per source.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Kemba Walker Out Two Games with Sore Left Knee

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

Per Brad Stevens: Kemba Walker will miss the next two games with a sore knee and then be reevaluated.

Source: Mark Murphy on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Norman Powell Out Indefinitely with Fractured Left Finger

Basketball Insiders

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

During the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win at Detroit on Friday, Norman Powell sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. He will be listed as out indefinitely, and he will be reassessed as appropriate.

Powell is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 points Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.

Source: Toronto Raptors

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now