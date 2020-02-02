Headlines
Sources: Mavericks ‘kicked tires’ on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Reporting with @rick_bonnell, Mavericks are mulling whether to add a 3/4 defender. I’m told they have “kicked tires” on Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but purely exploratory at this point. Trade deadline is one week from today.
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 31, 2020
Source: Brad Townsend on Twitter
Sources: Kyrie Irving to Undergo MRI on Right Knee
Irving will undergo an MRI on right knee Sunday, per source. https://t.co/tqetvIGhTe
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Kemba Walker Out Two Games with Sore Left Knee
Per Brad Stevens: Kemba Walker will miss the next two games with a sore knee and then be reevaluated.
— Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 1, 2020
Source: Mark Murphy on Twitter
Report: Norman Powell Out Indefinitely with Fractured Left Finger
During the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win at Detroit on Friday, Norman Powell sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. He will be listed as out indefinitely, and he will be reassessed as appropriate.
Powell is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 points Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.
Source: Toronto Raptors