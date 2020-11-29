Headlines
Sources: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Knicks Agree to Deal
The New York Knicks are signing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, a source tells ESPN.
Kidd-Gilchrist gives New York someone who can guard multiple positions. He was one of the better defensive players that was still on the free agent board.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 28, 2020
Source: Bobby Marks on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Glenn Robinson III
The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said.
The most likely suitors at this point appear to be the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, sources said. The Kings could be looking for depth on the wing after they declined to match Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offer from the Atlanta Hawks.
Headlines
Sources: Thon Maker, Cavaliers Agree to Deal
Thon Maker and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 28, 2020
Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Kings Decline to Match Offer Sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Sacramento Kings have declined to match the Atlanta Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter