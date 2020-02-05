Headlines
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Markieff Morris
Marcus Morris and the Knicks have everyone’s attention, but the Pistons have also received calls from multiple contenders for his brother, Markieff Morris.
The Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Sixers, and Celtics are among those teams interested in Markieff Morris, per league sources.
— Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 5, 2020
Source: Kevin O’Connor on Twitter
Sources: Celtics, HEAT, Others Interested in Evan Turner if Bought Out
Multiple teams are expected to have interest in [Evan] Turner on the buyout market, according to league sources. Turner did not play much in Atlanta this season after he was acquired in a trade from Portland last summer.
Should Turner get his buyout from the Timberwolves, his former employer—the Celtics—would be interested in bringing him back, a source told Heavy.com.
Another team expected to have interest in Turner—and that does have a roster spot—would be the Heat. Miami has been active on the trade market seeking an upgrade to its depth. But if no deal can be had, the Heat will turn to the buyout market and a secondary playmaker with playoff experience like Turner would be ideal.
Source: Sean Deveney of Heavy.com
Sources: Rockets ‘closing in’ on Deal for a Center
Source: Rockets closing in on a deal for a center, currently talking to two Eastern Conference teams. In addition to a center, they are willing to take on additional salary in exchange for assets.
— Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 5, 2020
Source: Kelly Iko on Twitter
Sources: Hawks to Waive Chandler Parsons
Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter