Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Nikola Vucevic

48 seconds ago

The Heat, Spurs, Celtics, and Hornets have all expressed significant interest in acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, league sources say. Vucevic, 30, is averaging 24.6 points and 3.7 assists while hitting 41.2 percent of his 3s and grabbing 11.6 rebounds per game. Front office executives around the league are skeptical that the Magic will end up pulling the trigger on a deal, though, given that Vucevic has two more seasons left on his contract; if they do, the price would be high.

Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer

Sources: Warriors Interested in Victor Oladipo

3 mins ago

March 9, 2021

League sources say the Warriors have interest in acquiring Rockets guard Victor Oladipo. The former Pacer has been up and down in his second season following a major knee injury, averaging 20 points on only 39.9 percent from the field. Golden State would not have the cap space to pursue him this summer, so the time to pounce would be now. Houston can’t demand too much in a deal given Oladipo has underwhelmed and will become an unrestricted free agent. Plus, Golden State wouldn’t have a whole lot to offer. Because of picks owed elsewhere, the Warriors are able to deal up to just two first-round picks: one from 2021 (via Minnesota) or 2022, and one from 2026 or 2027.

Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer

Sources: Lakers Interested in Andre Drummond as Potential Buyout Target

5 mins ago

March 9, 2021

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say.

Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline.

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Bulls Telling Teams Thaddeus Young Not Available

8 mins ago

March 9, 2021

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is telling teams that Thaddeus Young isn’t available for trade, according to multiple league sources. Executives wonder whether Karnisovas is just posturing to gain leverage since Young is highly sought after, but he does help facilitate development for their youth.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

