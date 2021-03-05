Headlines
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
Several teams have pursued Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie in trade talks, sources said. Dinwiddie, who suffered a partially torn ACL in late December, is progressing in his rehab and is not ruling out a return later this season. There is appeal in acquiring Dinwiddie via trade in order to receive his Bird rights and offer him a deal for up to five years in free agency. Dinwiddie is expected to opt out of his $12.3 million player option for next season.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Headlines
Sources: Spurs ‘listening to inquiries’ on LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills
The [San Antonio] Spurs are receiving calls on their veteran players who are pending free agents — LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Trey Lyles and Patty Mills — and are listening to inquiries, sources said. San Antonio is the sixth seed in the Western Conference at 18-13, blending its veterans and talented young core of Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Headlines
Sources: Celtics, Hornets Interested in Nikola Vucevic
The [Boston] Celtics and [Charlotte] Hornets are among teams interested in [Orlando] Magic two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic, sources said. Rival teams expect that any haul for Vucevic would have to be massive. The 7-foot big man is having his best NBA season, averaging 24.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range. Vucevic has spent nine of his 10 NBA seasons in Orlando.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves Interested in John Collins, Aaron Gordon
Minnesota [Timberwolves] has shown interest in power forwards around the league, including Atlanta’s John Collins and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, sources said. Both players have significant asking prices in the marketplace. The Timberwolves had substantive conversations with the Magic on Gordon prior to his severe ankle sprain last month, sources said, and those talks are expected to resume as he nears his return to the floor.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic