Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

Several teams have pursued Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie in trade talks, sources said. Dinwiddie, who suffered a partially torn ACL in late December, is progressing in his rehab and is not ruling out a return later this season. There is appeal in acquiring Dinwiddie via trade in order to receive his Bird rights and offer him a deal for up to five years in free agency. Dinwiddie is expected to opt out of his $12.3 million player option for next season.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic