Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Thaddeus Young
It could be an interesting next several weeks for the Bulls — and that’s not even considering what takes place on the court.
According to an NBA source, teams hoping to acquire talent by the tentative March 25 trade deadline are increasingly looking to the Bulls as a potential trade partner, with veteran forward Thad Young suddenly drawing the most interest.
Report: Larry Nance Jr. to Miss Six Weeks with Fractured Left Finger
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately six weeks after sustaining a fracture in his left fourth metacarpal during Saturday night’s home game against Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Nance was examined last night at the FieldHouse and imaging performed this morning at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Nance will now undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation activities and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Source: Cleveland Cavaliers
Report: De’Andre Hunter to Undergo Right Knee Surgery
D. Hunter will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure on Monday. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond, the Hawks’ team orthopaedist. An update on his recovery plan will be provided in approximately two weeks. pic.twitter.com/2rFBKKZ1CA
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 7, 2021
Source: Atlanta Hawks on Twitter
Sources: Knicks, Pistons ‘engaged in active talks’ on Derrick Rose, Multiple Teams Interested
The Derrick Rose era in Detroit is nearing a resolution, as the two sides are working to sort out his future.
The New York Knicks are engaged in active talks to acquire the Pistons guard, a move that would reunite the former league MVP with head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources tell The Athletic.
Sources say the Pistons have received interest in Rose from several teams. He has not played since Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the Pistons’ game in Denver on Monday was postponed due to health and safety protocols and Rose then sat three consecutive games versus Utah, Phoenix and the Lakers. Rose missed Tuesday’s game in Utah with what the team termed as a stomach issue, sat Friday due to “rest” and Saturday due to “personal reasons.”
Source: Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic