Sources: Multiple Teams Preparing Sign-and-Trade Offers for Davis Bertans
The Washington Wizards have made re-signing forward Davis Bertans their No. 1 offseason goal, but if they can’t pull it off, they may have another option instead of letting him go outright.T
Multiple teams without the cap room to sign Bertans are preparing to make sign-and-trade offers in free agency, NBC Sports Washington has learned. That is in addition to the teams that have the cap room to fit his salary without a trade.
The teams were not specified, though one source said there are two Eastern Conference teams and one from the West who are interested in sign-and-trade scenarios involving Bertans. That is along with at least three teams – the Hawks, Knicks and Suns included – expected to target Bertans early in free agency using their cap room, as NBC Sports Washington previously reported.
Sources: Suns, Thunder Have Discussed Chris Paul Trade
The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN.
Talks have been ongoing and have continued to gather traction, but there is no deal imminent, sources said. There is currently a moratorium on trades as the NBA goes through procedures to start next season ahead of the league’s draft next week.
The Thunder have given star players such as Paul George and Russell Westbrook input on trade destinations in the past and have shown a willingness to work with Paul on a trade now, sources said.
Sources: NBA, NBPA Agree on Amended CBA, Set Salary Cap and Start of Free Agency
The NBA and NBPA have reached agreement on an amended CBA, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. Free agency begins at 6 PM on Nov. 20, with signings allowed at 12:01 PM on Nov. 22.
The salary cap ($109.1 million) and luxury tax ($132.7 million) will remain the same next season. In future seasons, the cap and tax will increase by a minimum of 3 percent — and a maximum of 10 percent, sources said.
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
Multiple western conference contenders have expressed interest internally in trading for Nets SG Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell SNY.
The Nets’ desire to move Dinwiddie is currently unknown.
