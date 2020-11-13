Connect with us

Sources: Multiple Teams Workout LaMelo Ball

Basketball Insiders

Published

13 hours ago

on

Projected No. 1 overall pick LaMelo Ball conducted an individual workout in front of head coaches and executives for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Southern California, sources told ESPN.

Those three teams own the Nos. 2, 3 and 7 picks, respectively, in next week’s NBA draft.

Source: Jonathan Givony of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: Hornets Emerge as ‘potential suitor’ for Russell Westbrook

Basketball Insiders

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Spurs Interested in Trading LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan

Basketball Insiders

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

[The San Antonio Spurs] also looking to unload LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan; I’ve heard the Lakers have interest in acquiring DeRozan (for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green), and as mentioned, the Warriors may want Aldridge.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

Headlines

Sources: Celtics Interested in Jrue Holiday

Basketball Insiders

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

The Celtics have offered up their three first-round picks (nos. 14, 26, and 30) in trades to try and move into the lottery, but multiple league sources say they intend to reroute that pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

