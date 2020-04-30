Headlines
Sources: NBA Considering Disney World as Neutral Playing Site to Restart Season
One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Bulls Part Ways with Gar Forman, Hire Arturas Karnisovas
After 22 years with the Chicago Bulls, Gar Forman was relieved of his duties as General Manager and will not be involved in the Basketball Operations Department. The 2011 NBA Executive of the Year led the Bulls to the playoffs in seven of his 10 years as General Manager.
Source: Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has hired Arturas Karnisovas (Car-NISH-O-Vas) as Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations. In this role, Karnisovas will be responsible for all decisions made in Chicago’s basketball operations department.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Sources: NBA ‘angling’ to Cancel Rest of 2020 Season
The NBA suspended its season mid-March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A timetable to return isn’t clear as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its rapid spread throughout the United States and the world.
On that note, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided the latest thinking inside the league, citing increased pessimism the NBA can resume the 2019-20 campaign:
“The talks between the players union and the league this week, I’ve talked to both sides of this issue, and it is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down.
“Now they don’t have to do that yet, and the way they’re negotiating they’re leaving themselves an option either way, but they’re not having talks about how to restart the league, they’re having financial talks about what would happen if the season shuts down, and I think there is a significant amount of pessimism right now.”
