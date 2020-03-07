Connect with us

Sources: NBA Deny Mavericks' Game Protest

Basketball Insiders

Published

8 mins ago

on

ESPN Sources: NBA has fined Mark Cuban $500K — and rejected the Dallas Mavericks petition to replay the final seconds of a Feb. 22 loss to Atlanta. Cuban assailed league’s officiating leadership and system in a tirade — and twice went on court in final minutes to confront refs.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare to Play without Fans

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Sources: The NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” present for these games — should it be necessary.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Kelly Oubre Out Four Weeks after Surgery on Torn Right Meniscus

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

The Phoenix Suns say forward Kelly Oubre had arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Oubre, 24, is averaging career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.

The Suns (24-37) are six games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (30-31) in the Western Conference standings.

Source: ESPN

Headlines

Report: Jaylen Brown Out One Week with Right Hamstring Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Just when the Boston Celtics were nearly healthy, they lost ground again.

Jaylen Brown strained his right hamstring in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. According to Brad Stevens, speaking to reporters prior to the Celtics’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Brown — who has struggled with hamstring injuries before — will be reassessed in a week.

Source: Tom Westerholm of MassLive

NBA Team Salaries

