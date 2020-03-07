Sources: NBA Deny Mavericks’ Game Protest

Sources: The NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” present for these games — should it be necessary.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter