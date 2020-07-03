Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: NBA Expected to OK ‘second bubble’ in Chicago

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Zhaire Smith Out for NBA Restart with Bone Bruise in Left Knee

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Philadelphia 76ers wing Zhaire Smith has a bone bruise in his left knee, per source. He will not travel to Orlando.

Smith began experiencing pain prior to the Sixers resuming workouts last week, and he started treatment immediately. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Source: Derek Bodner on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Thabo Sefolosha to Opt Out of NBA Restart, Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha has opted out of the season’s restart in Orlando, Florida, sources told ESPN.

Sefolosha, 36, had played in 41 games this season, averaging 10 minutes and 2.2 points

Veteran forwards Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll — both signed during the season — will shoulder more minutes in his departure.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

The Houston Rockets are planning to sign forward Luc Mbah a Moute, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Cameron Payne, Suns Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now