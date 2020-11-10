Sources: NBA, NBPA Agree on Amended CBA, Set Salary Cap and Start of Free Agency

The NBA and NBPA have reached agreement on an amended CBA, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. Free agency begins at 6 PM on Nov. 20, with signings allowed at 12:01 PM on Nov. 22.

The NBA and NBPA have reached agreement on an amended CBA, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. Free agency begins at 6 PM on Nov. 20, with signings allowed at 12:01 PM on Nov. 22. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2020



The salary cap ($109.1 million) and luxury tax ($132.7 million) will remain the same next season. In future seasons, the cap and tax will increase by a minimum of 3 percent — and a maximum of 10 percent, sources said. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 10, 2020

