Sources: NBA, NBPA Agree to Host All-Star Game in Atlanta

The Rockets are concerned that star center Christian Wood could be sidelined for an extended period after injuring his right ankle for the second time in a span of less than three weeks, sources told ESPN.

“It didn’t look great,” coach Stephen Silas said. “It was unfortunate.”

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter