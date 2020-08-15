Sources: NBA, NBPA in ‘serious talks’ on ‘in-market bubble program’ for Bottom Eight Teams

Sources: The NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on in-market bubble program in September for the eight franchises that were not part of Orlando restart, with framework:

– Daily testing

– One week of individual workouts

– Two weeks of group practices

– One hour of 5-on-5 per day

Sources: The NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on in-market bubble program in September for the eight franchises that were not part of Orlando restart, with framework: – Daily testing

– One week of individual workouts

– Two weeks of group practices

– One hour of 5-on-5 per day — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2020



Source: Shams Charania on Twitter