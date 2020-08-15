Headlines
Sources: NBA, NBPA in ‘serious talks’ on ‘in-market bubble program’ for Bottom Eight Teams
Sources: The NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on in-market bubble program in September for the eight franchises that were not part of Orlando restart, with framework:
– Daily testing
– One week of individual workouts
– Two weeks of group practices
– One hour of 5-on-5 per day
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: CJ McCollum Playing with Lower Back Fracture
CJ McCollum had a rough night from the field for the Trail Blazers Tuesday, but he’s playing with a serious injury.
Sources told NBC Sports Northwest prior to the game that McCollum has been playing with a L3 vertebral transverse process fracture (non-displaced) since last Thursday. In layman’s terms, he has a fracture in his lower back. He has played three games since the injury.
Headlines
Sources: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended One Game
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Russell Westbrook to Miss Time Due to Strained Right Quad
Rockets say Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI in Orlando for a quadriceps injury. He has a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. Westbrook will be out for Friday’s game against Philadelphia and his status will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start next week.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 12, 2020
Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter