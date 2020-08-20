Headlines
Sources: NBA ‘progressing on plans’ for Virtual Draft Combine
The NBA is progressing on plans for a virtual draft combine to be held at regional sites throughout September, sources told ESPN.
Formal plans could be completed and shared with teams in the next week, sources said.
In what’s likely to become one of the most wide-open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said.
The NBA still hasn’t made a final determination on the location or format for the Oct. 16 draft event, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Zach Collins Out One Week with Stress Reaction in Left Ankle
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent an MRI on his left ankle and it revealed a Malleolar stress reaction. He will be re-evaluated in one week.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 19, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: Will Barton to Leave NBA Bubble to Rehab Right Knee
Nuggets small forward Will Barton is leaving the bubble to rehab his right knee offsite, according to a league source.
Barton’s ongoing knee issues have led to soreness in other areas of his body, the source said, and Barton is seeking a second opinion for his extended discomfort.
Barton’s condition hasn’t improved since playing in a July 27 scrimmage before the seeding games, and he’s out indefinitely, as The Post first reported on Tuesday
Source: Mike Singer of The Denver Post
Report: Gordon Hayward Out Four Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain
#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.
Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020
Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter