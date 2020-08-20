Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: NBA ‘progressing on plans’ for Virtual Draft Combine

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

The NBA is progressing on plans for a virtual draft combine to be held at regional sites throughout September, sources told ESPN.

Formal plans could be completed and shared with teams in the next week, sources said.

In what’s likely to become one of the most wide-open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said.

The NBA still hasn’t made a final determination on the location or format for the Oct. 16 draft event, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Zach Collins Out One Week with Stress Reaction in Left Ankle

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent an MRI on his left ankle and it revealed a Malleolar stress reaction. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Will Barton to Leave NBA Bubble to Rehab Right Knee

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Nuggets small forward Will Barton is leaving the bubble to rehab his right knee offsite, according to a league source.

Barton’s ongoing knee issues have led to soreness in other areas of his body, the source said, and Barton is seeking a second opinion for his extended discomfort.

Barton’s condition hasn’t improved since playing in a July 27 scrimmage before the seeding games, and he’s out indefinitely, as The Post first reported on Tuesday

Source: Mike Singer of The Denver Post

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Gordon Hayward Out Four Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now