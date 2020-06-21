Connect with us

Sources: NBA Set Pre-Restart Transaction Window

1 min ago

The NBA has set the transaction window for its 30 teams: June 23 (12 pm ET) to June 30 (11:59 pm ET), sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Victor Oladipo to Re-Evaluate Right Quad Before Committing to NBA Restart

4 mins ago

June 21, 2020

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo plans to ramp up activity with the Indiana Pacers starting next week and evaluate his repaired torn quad tendon prior to making a final commitment to playing in the season’s restart in Orlando, he told ESPN on Saturday.

Oladipo, 28, is hopeful to return to play with the Pacers, but wants to limit the risk of significant injury after returning in January from a full year of rehabilitating the torn right quad tendon.

“I feel a whole lot better,” Oladipo told ESPN. “I know there’s risk going into it with the unique situation that I’m in — being off so long and trying to ramp it up that fast. I’ve just got to be smart, that’s all.”

Players must inform teams by Wednesday if they plan to participate in the season’s 22-team restart in Orlando — and teams must provide the league a roster of eligible players by July 1. However, Oladipo and the Pacers can push a decision on his return through the month of July as he ramps up in Indianapolis and Orlando for training camps.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Sources: Klay Thompson ‘training without restriction’ on Left Knee

7 mins ago

June 21, 2020

One of the largest early hurdles for the Warriors’ long offseason has been cleared. Klay Thompson, nearing the one-year anniversary of his left ACL surgery, has been training without restriction on his healed knee, sources told The Athletic. He received the final medical clearance a couple weeks back and has been ramping up his workouts since, including a high-octane session on Thursday.

Source: Anthony Slater of The Athletic

Sources: ‘Internal support’ within Knicks to Hire Kenny Atkinson

1 week ago

June 13, 2020

While there is no specific timetable known for the Knicks’ head-coaching search, there is legitimate internal support within the organization to name Kenny Atkinson as its next head coach, league sources tell SNY.

Atkinson is among the group of coaches expected to interview for the Knicks’ head-coaching position.

Tom Thibodeau, interim coach Mike Miller and former head Knicks head coach Mike Woodson join Atkinson among the group of coaches expected to talk to the Knicks about their vacancy.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv

