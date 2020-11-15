Connect with us

Sources: NBA Targeting Dec. 11-19 for 2020-21 Preseason

Sources: The NBA is targeting Dec. 11-19 for 2020-21 preseason and teams have the option of requesting three or four games. Each team must host at least one home game.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Knicks on ‘short list’ for Potential Russell Westbrook Trade

1 day ago

November 13, 2020

The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook, league sources say

If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook’s contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made

They have weighed it

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Hornets Emerge as ‘potential suitor’ for Russell Westbrook

2 days ago

November 13, 2020

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Spurs Interested in Trading LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan

2 days ago

November 13, 2020

[The San Antonio Spurs] also looking to unload LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan; I’ve heard the Lakers have interest in acquiring DeRozan (for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green), and as mentioned, the Warriors may want Aldridge.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

