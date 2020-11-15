Headlines
Sources: NBA Targeting Dec. 11-19 for 2020-21 Preseason
Sources: The NBA is targeting Dec. 11-19 for 2020-21 preseason and teams have the option of requesting three or four games. Each team must host at least one home game.
Sources: The NBA is targeting Dec. 11-19 for 2020-21 preseason and teams have the option of requesting three or four games. Each team must host at least one home game.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Knicks on ‘short list’ for Potential Russell Westbrook Trade
The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook, league sources say
If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook’s contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made
They have weighed it
The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook, league sources say
If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook’s contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made
They have weighed it
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Hornets Emerge as ‘potential suitor’ for Russell Westbrook
The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.
The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/8hineXP3AN
— Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Spurs Interested in Trading LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Trending Now
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Celtics, Magic, Wizards Looking to Trade Up in Draft
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Elton Brand, 76ers Agree to Extension
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: 76ers Expected to ‘be interested in and pursue’ James Harden
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: NBPA to Vote on 2020-21 Regular Season Start Date