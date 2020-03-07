Headlines
Sources: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare to Play without Fans
Sources: The NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” present for these games — should it be necessary.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: NBA Denies Mavericks’ Game Protest
ESPN Sources: NBA has fined Mark Cuban $500K — and rejected the Dallas Mavericks petition to replay the final seconds of a Feb. 22 loss to Atlanta. Cuban assailed league’s officiating leadership and system in a tirade — and twice went on court in final minutes to confront refs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Kelly Oubre Out Four Weeks after Surgery on Torn Right Meniscus
The Phoenix Suns say forward Kelly Oubre had arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Oubre, 24, is averaging career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.
The Suns (24-37) are six games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (30-31) in the Western Conference standings.
Source: ESPN
Report: Jaylen Brown Out One Week with Right Hamstring Injury
Just when the Boston Celtics were nearly healthy, they lost ground again.
Jaylen Brown strained his right hamstring in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. According to Brad Stevens, speaking to reporters prior to the Celtics’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Brown — who has struggled with hamstring injuries before — will be reassessed in a week.
Source: Tom Westerholm of MassLive
