Sources: NBA to Hold Virtual Draft Lottery on Aug. 20
The NBA plans to hold the Aug. 20 Draft Lottery virtually, with 14 team representatives appearing via virtual display, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Ben Simmons to Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely to Miss Rest of Season
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is likely to miss the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.
Simmons will have a loose body removed from his left knee in the coming days, the team announced Saturday.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Ben Simmons Day-to-Day with Left Knee Injury
MRI on 76ers star Ben Simmons’ left knee came back clean and he’s expected to be day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Aaron Gordon Out ‘several days’ with Left Hamstring Injury
Tests on Magic forward Aaron Gordon showed no serious damage to his left hamstring and he will be re-evaluated in several days, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter