Sources: NBA to Hold Virtual Draft Lottery on Aug. 20

Basketball Insiders

Published

27 seconds ago

on

The NBA plans to hold the Aug. 20 Draft Lottery virtually, with 14 team representatives appearing via virtual display, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Ben Simmons to Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely to Miss Rest of Season

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is likely to miss the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.

Simmons will have a loose body removed from his left knee in the coming days, the team announced Saturday.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Sources: Ben Simmons Day-to-Day with Left Knee Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 days ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

MRI on 76ers star Ben Simmons’ left knee came back clean and he’s expected to be day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Aaron Gordon Out ‘several days’ with Left Hamstring Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 days ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Tests on Magic forward Aaron Gordon showed no serious damage to his left hamstring and he will be re-evaluated in several days, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

