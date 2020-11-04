Connect with us

Sources: NBPA to Vote on 2020-21 Regular Season Start Date

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

The National Basketball Players Association is planning to hold a vote on Thursday night or Friday morning regarding the Dec. 22 start format to the 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told The Athletic.

The NBPA, led by executive director Michele Roberts, started formal conference calls with players from all 30 teams this week. Players have been holding calls with the NBPA beginning Monday and will go through Thursday morning. Players coming out of several meetings believe a Dec. 22 start is inevitable, sources said.

For the NBA and the players union, the two major issues in discussions so far have revolved around the start date — Dec. 22 or around Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18 — and the player payments withholding/escrow amount.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: 76ers Expected to ‘be interested in and pursue’ James Harden

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden”

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania
reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter.

Source: Shams Charania via Stadium on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Celtics, Magic, Wizards Looking to Trade Up in Draft

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

League sources say both the Celtics and Magic are trying to move up into the mid-lottery using their own first-round picks, and the Wizards are angling to move up from no. 9.

Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer

Headlines

Sources: Elton Brand, 76ers Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

76ers GM Elton Brand has signed a multiyear contract extension, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Daryl Morey’s five-year deal to be new 76ers President of Basketball Ops. is now official and he will be introduced on Monday afternoon.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

