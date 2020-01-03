Headlines
Sources: Nets to Waive David Nwaba
The Nets are waiving G/F David Nwaba, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nwaba will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Jonathan Isaac Out Indefinitely with Left Knee Injury
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who suffered a hyperextended left knee at 9:57 of the first quarter in Orlando’s 122-101 win at Washington on Jan. 1, underwent an MRI today which revealed a posterior lateral corner injury and a medial bone contusion.
Isaac will be out indefinitely and re-evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks. Operative and non-operative treatments will be considered and his return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation.
Source: Orlando Magic
Report: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies at Age 77
David Stern, the basketball-loving lawyer who took the NBA around the world during 30 years as its longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global powerhouse, died Wednesday. He was 77.
Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery. The league said he died with his wife, Dianne, and their family at his bedside.
Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014 — he wouldn’t say or let league staffers say “retire,” because he never stopped working — a league that fought for a foothold before him had grown to a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.
Source: NBA
Sources: Darren Collinson Considering NBA Return, Interested in Lakers, Clippers
Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter