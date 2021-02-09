Sources: Noah Vonleh Expected to Sign with Nets

The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.

The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021



Deal is done. Derrick Rose returns to the Knicks and reunites with Tom Thibodeau. https://t.co/zkUsC4ojKO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021

