Headlines
Sources: Noah Vonleh Expected to Sign with Nets
Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Lauri Markkanen Out Two-to-Four Weeks with Sprained Right Shoulder
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI upon returning to Chicago which confirmed his original diagnosis of a sprained right acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Headlines
Sources: Pistons Trade Derrick Rose to Knicks
The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021
Deal is done. Derrick Rose returns to the Knicks and reunites with Tom Thibodeau.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Thaddeus Young
It could be an interesting next several weeks for the Bulls — and that’s not even considering what takes place on the court.
According to an NBA source, teams hoping to acquire talent by the tentative March 25 trade deadline are increasingly looking to the Bulls as a potential trade partner, with veteran forward Thad Young suddenly drawing the most interest.
