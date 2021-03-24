Headlines
Sources: Nuggets Interested in Harrison Barnes, Aaron Gordon
Two days before the trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets have identified a new potential target to fill a gap on the wing: Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes.
The Nuggets are interested in the veteran forward, a league source told The Denver Post, but the price for the 28-year-old is unclear. Barnes has two more years left on his contract following this season.
The trade deadline is Thursday.
In addition to Barnes, the Nuggets remain interested in Orlando forward Aaron Gordon, league sources told The Post. One league source said Orlando appears more interested in moving Gordon than Sacramento does moving on from Barnes at this point.
Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post
Sources: Kyle Lowry Seeking Two-Year Extension if Traded
Acquiring [Kyle] Lowry, a Philly native who played at Villanova and Cardinal Dougherty High, would do just that. However, it could be expensive.
The [Philadelphia] Sixers and Miami Heat are having talks with the Toronto Raptors to acquire the six-time All-Star point guard in a trade. However, Lowry, 34, wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year, according to sources. He’s making $30 million in the final year of his Raptors deal.
Sources: Bulls Listening to Offers on Lauri Markkanen
Teams have expressed interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, and Chicago is listening to potential suitors, sources said. Markkanen has had a bounce-back season for the Bulls, averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point land. Markkanen will be a sought-after restricted free agent this offseason.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Celtics, Nuggets Interested in Evan Fournier
The Denver Nuggets inquired about reacquiring sharpshooter Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic. Fournier, 28, who is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range this season, began his career in Denver but was traded to Orlando in the summer of 2014. Fournier’s name is also being bandied about as an option for the [Boston] Celtics (see below). He’s making $17 million in this the final year of his contract.
Source: Joe Vardon of The Athletic