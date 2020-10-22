Sources: Nuggets, Other Teams Interested in Jrue Holiday

Even though official league business hasn’t begun for next season, it hasn’t stopped teams from discussing parameters for trades.

One hot name: New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. According to sources, around 10 teams are inquiring about his services and one team hot after him is the Denver Nuggets, eager to capitalize on their appearance in the West Finals.

Holiday, an All-Defense performer capable of playing both guard spots, averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists for the Pelicans this past season and seemingly could fit in with the Nuggets’ youth and recent experience. He’s under contract for next season with a player option for 2021-22 at $27 million, and many teams believe the Pelicans will be looking to shed some salary going into next season.

Source: Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports