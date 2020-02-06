Headlines
Sources: Nuggets, Wizards Agree To Jordan McRae-Shabazz Napier Swap
The #Wizards are trading Jordan McRae to the Denver Nuggets for Shabazz Napier, the Post has learned.
— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 6, 2020
Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter
Sources: Timberwolves Trade Gorgui Dieng to Grizzlies
Minnesota has joined the Miami-Memphis deal — and will trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Pistons Trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers
Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit’s Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Clippers Acquire Marcus Morris From Knicks
TuffJuice 💣
Marcus Morris to Clippers 👀👀👀#Clippers
— Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) February 6, 2020
Knicks are finalizing a deal to send Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sides still working on exact additional players/picks.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter and Caron Butler on Twitter