Report: O.G. Anunoby, Raptors Agree to Extension

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension, including a player-option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports Head of Basketball Omar Wilkes tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020

