Sources: Onyeka Okongwu Dealing with Fractured Left Toe

Projected top-10 NBA draft pick Onyeka Okongwu has a fractured left big toe, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

The injury, which will require one to three additional weeks of rest, is not expected to affect his availability for the start of the season.

The fracture was discovered in early October and was given a six-to-eight-week prognosis, preventing him from conducting workouts with NBA teams.

Sources from multiple NBA teams told ESPN that their doctors have been aware of the injury for some time, have reviewed the medical documentation and do not expect Okongwu’s draft stock to be materially altered or for the injury to have long-term implications.

Source: Jonathan Givony of ESPN