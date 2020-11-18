Headlines
Sources: Onyeka Okongwu Dealing with Fractured Left Toe
Projected top-10 NBA draft pick Onyeka Okongwu has a fractured left big toe, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.
The injury, which will require one to three additional weeks of rest, is not expected to affect his availability for the start of the season.
The fracture was discovered in early October and was given a six-to-eight-week prognosis, preventing him from conducting workouts with NBA teams.
Sources from multiple NBA teams told ESPN that their doctors have been aware of the injury for some time, have reviewed the medical documentation and do not expect Okongwu’s draft stock to be materially altered or for the injury to have long-term implications.
#29 – Malachi Flynn – Toronto Raptors
With the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors select Malachi Flynn from San Diego State.
Flynn was a player who really improved his stock this past college season. Not an overly athletic guard, Flynn is still an incredibly smart floor general and can run his own offense. Crafty and eager to attack, Flynn finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. A strong shooter and a willing defender, Flynn should have no trouble carving out a spot for himself on the Raptors bench.
#28 – Jaden McDaniels – Minnesota Timberwolves
With the 28th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves select Jaden McDaniels from Washington. This pick was originally held by the Los Angeles Lakers, but eventually made it’s way to Minnesota via the Oklahoma City Thunder.
McDaniels, a 6-foot-10 forward, is versatile enough to be a real weapon at the NBA level. Long and athletic, McDaniels is a strong shooter with a smooth jumper and , should he add some strength to his frame, should become a strong finisher at the rim. On the defensive end, standing 6-foot-9 with a near 7-foot wingspan, McDaniels can match up with nearly any position. That said, he has a long way to go in terms of his patience on that end of the floor; McDaniels led the Pac-12 in personal fouls (100) and was called for six technicals.
He’s a bit of a project, for sure. But, still only 19-years-old, the potential is there. In time, he should develop into a nice frontcourt piece and complement to Karl-Anthony Towns.
#27 – Udoka Azubuike – New York Knicks
With the 27th pick in the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have selected Udoka Azubike.
With the 27th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Udoka Azubuike from Kansas. The Knicks will trade Azubukie to the Utah Jazz.
Since they jettisoned Derrick Favors last summer, the Jazz have been in desperate need of a backup option behind Rudy Gobert. Ed Davis was a flop, while Tony Bradley could only do so much and has since been traded to the Detroit Pistons.
In Azubuike, the Jazz add a towering figure — Azubukie stands 7-foot with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and weighs 270 pounds — underneath the basket. A four-year player at Kansas, Azubuike has shown a knack for blocking shots and should immediately threaten the opposition in the painted are. That said, Azubukie is old school — he isn’t going to stretch the floor, and he won’t be much use, defensively, out on the perimeter. Likewise, he won’t offer much as a passer out of the paint.
Still, Utah may have picked up the NBA’s next great shot blocker. And, for what they need as they push to contend in the Western Conference, Azubukie should prove a solid fit.
