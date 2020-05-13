Headlines
Sources: Owners, Executives ‘increasingly positive’ about Resuming Season
Participants on a board of governors call on Tuesday with NBA commissioner Adam Silver left the virtual meeting feeling increasingly positive about the league’s momentum toward a resumption of play this season, sources told ESPN.
Owners and executives on the call were encouraged about the league’s progress toward minimizing health risk upon a return and the league office’s positive conversations with the National Basketball Players Association about the players’ desire to eventually restart the season, sources said.
As for the format in a return to play, there still is no decision on the kind of form that would take with the 30 NBA teams, sources said. The league hasn’t worked through the details on whether all 30 teams would return or whether regular-season games would be played or if perhaps there would be a play-in tournament to give more teams a chance to make the 16-team playoff field, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: NBA, NBPA Extend Deadline to Terminate Collective Bargaining Agreement
The NBA has reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to extend until September the 60-day window that preserves the league’s right to terminate the collective bargaining agreement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN.
For now, the extension staves off the NBA’s ability to trigger the nuclear option to its economic crisis — terminating the CBA under the force majeure event provision, which it could’ve done within two months of the March 11 shutdown of the league.
There’s optimism that the NBA and union can work through these issues and agree on how the league’s financial landscape will be recalibrated on a number of issues, including the 2020-21 salary-cap and luxury tax thresholds, sources said.
The NBA’s current CBA extends through the 2023-24 season, with a mutual opt-out available after the 2022-23 season.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Blake Griffin: ‘I’m ready to go’ Should NBA Resume Season
After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin says he’s prepared to return if the NBA season resumes.
“I feel great. I’ve basically been cleared for a while now, I’ve just been stuck at my house,” Griffin said during an appearance on The Encore with Sage Steele. “I’m ready to go whenever things pick back up.”
Griffin was ruled out indefinitely at the time of his surgery. The 31-year-old has battled through hamstring and knee injuries since joining the Pistons in 2018 and was limited to just 18 games this season.
Adam Silver: Season Could Resume at One or Two ‘bubble sites’
Sources: On call with players today, Adam Silver told NBPA membership: 1) “It would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start.” 2) That the NBA doesn’t have to make a decision on re-starting in season in May, nor does it have to decide right away in June.
Orlando and Vegas were the two ‘bubble’ sites that Silver mentioned on the call, sources said. He said that there were a number of other cities that inquired about hosting the NBA.
