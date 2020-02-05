Connect with us

Sources: Pacers Shopping T.J. Leaf

Basketball Insiders

Published

44 seconds ago

on

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and while the Indiana Pacers may not make a significant move, they’re once again trying to move little-used forward T.J. Leaf, league sources tell IndyStar.

Leaf, the No. 18 pick in 2017, has been out of the rotation since November when he filled in with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner injured.

Source: J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star

Headlines

Sources: ‘Very little market’ for Kevin Love

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

The Cavs appear to have very little market for Kevin Love right now, sources say. Everything is malleable until Thursday’s deadline, but nothing appears serious on the Love front at this moment.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: Grizzlies Seeking First-Round Pick for Jae Crowder

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

The Grizzlies have sought a first-round pick from a long list of teams inquiring about Jae Crowder, sources say.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: Lakers, Hornets Interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation could go to the wire. The Lakers and Hornets are among teams who have expressed interest, sources say.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

