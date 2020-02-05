Headlines
Sources: Pacers Shopping T.J. Leaf
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and while the Indiana Pacers may not make a significant move, they’re once again trying to move little-used forward T.J. Leaf, league sources tell IndyStar.
Leaf, the No. 18 pick in 2017, has been out of the rotation since November when he filled in with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner injured.
Sources: ‘Very little market’ for Kevin Love
The Cavs appear to have very little market for Kevin Love right now, sources say. Everything is malleable until Thursday’s deadline, but nothing appears serious on the Love front at this moment.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Sources: Grizzlies Seeking First-Round Pick for Jae Crowder
The Grizzlies have sought a first-round pick from a long list of teams inquiring about Jae Crowder, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Sources: Lakers, Hornets Interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation could go to the wire. The Lakers and Hornets are among teams who have expressed interest, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN