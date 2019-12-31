Headlines
Sources: Patrick Beverley Expected to Miss Time with Right Wrist Sprain
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with his right wrist sprain, league sources tell ESPN.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with his right wrist sprain, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 31, 2019
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Dewayne Dedmon: ‘I would like to be traded’
Kings center Dewayne Dedmon didn’t hold back while discussing his desire to get out of Sacramento less than six months after signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings.
Dedmon confirmed he wants to be traded in an interview with The Sacramento Bee before Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, saying he feels unappreciated and would prefer to play for a team that will utilize his unique skill set.
“I would like to be traded,” Dedmon told The Bee, speaking publicly about his trade request for the first time. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”
Headlines
Sources: Warriors Willing to Trade Alex Burks, Other Veterans
As much as the Warriors like [Alec] Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal.
Headlines
Sources: Cavaliers Trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum
Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN.
Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2019
Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN.
Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/mQBTD8h26k
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter