Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Patrick Beverley Expected to Miss Time with Right Wrist Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with his right wrist sprain, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Dewayne Dedmon: ‘I would like to be traded’

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon didn’t hold back while discussing his desire to get out of Sacramento less than six months after signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings.

Dedmon confirmed he wants to be traded in an interview with The Sacramento Bee before Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, saying he feels unappreciated and would prefer to play for a team that will utilize his unique skill set.

“I would like to be traded,” Dedmon told The Bee, speaking publicly about his trade request for the first time. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

Source: Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Warriors Willing to Trade Alex Burks, Other Veterans

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

As much as the Warriors like [Alec] Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal.

Source: Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Cavaliers Trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 days ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN.


Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now