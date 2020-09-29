Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Pelicans, 76ers Interested in Doc Rivers

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to their head coach openings, sources told @TheUndefeated.

Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Clippers Fire Doc Rivers, Interested in Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.

Sources: Names that will come up to replace fired Doc Rivers; Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue, who supposed to interview for Philadelphia 76ers job this week, and Jeff Van Gundy.

Source: Brad Turner and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: 76ers’ Ownership Want Mike D’Antoni as Next Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

[Tyronn] Lue is scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. One has to wonder if he thinks his meeting could just be a formality and/or insurance in case former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, whose job it is to lose, doesn’t accept the job.

Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is [Mike] D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.

Source: Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Jerami Grant Expected to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

Jerami Grant wants to be back with the Denver Nuggets next season. Whether that happens may be up to Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Grant, who is expected to opt out of his player option, according to a league source, made himself invaluable throughout the Nuggets’ postseason run. When the Nuggets traded a first-round pick last summer for Grant, they hoped he’d provide the defensive versatility that he ultimately did.

Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now