Sources: Pelicans, 76ers Interested in Doc Rivers

[Tyronn] Lue is scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. One has to wonder if he thinks his meeting could just be a formality and/or insurance in case former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, whose job it is to lose, doesn’t accept the job.

Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is [Mike] D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.

Source: Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer