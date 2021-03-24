Headlines
Sources: Pelicans Expected to Buyout J.J. Redick
J.J. Redick could be an option for the [Philadelphia] Sixers in the buyout market. According to a league source, Redick is expected to get bought out of his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick wants to play for a team close to his home in Brooklyn. So the Sixers could be an option.
Sources: Kyle Lowry Seeking Two-Year Extension if Traded
Acquiring [Kyle] Lowry, a Philly native who played at Villanova and Cardinal Dougherty High, would do just that. However, it could be expensive.
The [Philadelphia] Sixers and Miami Heat are having talks with the Toronto Raptors to acquire the six-time All-Star point guard in a trade. However, Lowry, 34, wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year, according to sources. He’s making $30 million in the final year of his Raptors deal.
Sources: Bulls Listening to Offers on Lauri Markkanen
Teams have expressed interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, and Chicago is listening to potential suitors, sources said. Markkanen has had a bounce-back season for the Bulls, averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point land. Markkanen will be a sought-after restricted free agent this offseason.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Celtics, Nuggets Interested in Evan Fournier
The Denver Nuggets inquired about reacquiring sharpshooter Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic. Fournier, 28, who is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range this season, began his career in Denver but was traded to Orlando in the summer of 2014. Fournier’s name is also being bandied about as an option for the [Boston] Celtics (see below). He’s making $17 million in this the final year of his contract.
Source: Joe Vardon of The Athletic