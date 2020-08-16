Headlines
Sources: Pelicans Fire Alvin Gentry
The New Orleans Pelicans have dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, sources tell @wojespn and me.
— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 15, 2020
Source: Andrew Lopez on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Vlade Divac to Step Down as Kings’ GM
Kings GM Vlade Divac is stepping down, source tells @TheAthleticNBA. Joe Dumars (advisor previously) will be interim executive VP of basketball ops and immediately assumes GM duties. Dumars will be involved in the search for a new GM.
— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 14, 2020
Source: Sam Amick on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Bulls Fire Jim Boylen
Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas announced today that Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Boylen first came to Chicago as an associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and was named the team’s 23rd head coach on December 3, 2018. During his time at the helm of the Bulls, he compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317).
A formal coaching search will begin immediately.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Headlines
Report: Mo Bamba to Leave NBA Bubble, Miss Postseason
Mo Bamba will not play for the Orlando Magic in this season’s playoffs after leaving the bubble for testing related to his previous bout with coronavirus, the team announced Friday.
Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11. The 22-year-old appeared in 62 games with the Magic this season but logged only 11 minutes of action in Orlando’s first two seeding games at Walt Disney World Resort.
Source: Associated Press via ESPN